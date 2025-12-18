News
Sneakers
Bam Adebayo Rocks The Air Jordan 40/20 Fusion On Court
Bam Adebayo was spotted wearing the Air Jordan 40/20 Fusion on court, giving fans a real look at Jordan Brand’s latest performance hybrid.
By
Ben Atkinson
December 18, 2025
19 Views