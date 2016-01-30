4/4 Part 2
- NewsMeek Mill Says Quentin Miller Slipped Him Drake's "Summer Sixteen" LyricsJust when you thought it couldn't get any wilder. By Angus Walker
- NewsDrake & Meek Mill Were Staying In The Same Hotel When "Back To Back" DroppedBoth Drake and Meek Mill went after each other tonight with new tracks. On both tracks, each rapper alludes to the night that Drake dropped "Back to Back," while they were both staying at the Four Seasons in Toronto. By Angus Walker
- NewsWar Pain (Drake Diss)Meek Mill's "4/4 Part 2" contains a Drake diss track: "War Pain." By Angus Walker
- Mixtapes4/4 Part 2Oh yes he did. Meek Mill drops his second consecutive EP: "4/4 Part 2." By Angus Walker