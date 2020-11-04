2020 Election Results
- PoliticsTrump Pressured Justice Department To Overturn 2020 Election ResultsThe 45th President of the United States passed along emails to the Department of Justice in an attempt to nullify the election results.By EJ Panaligan
- PoliticsJoe Biden Addresses The Nation: "We Are Going To Win This Race"As vote counting continues, Biden remains confident.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsTrump Email Causes Concern As It Asks Supporters To "FIGHT BACK!": ReportThe Trump-Pence campaign stands accused of sending out emails to supporters that state Democrats are stealing the election & mail-in ballots cause "CHAOS."By Erika Marie
- PoliticsTrump Wants Voting To Stop: "This Is A Fraud On The American Public"During his White House speech, he said he is ready to take his case to the Supreme Court and added "we did win this election."By Erika Marie
- Politics2020 Presidential Election: Nail-Biting Close Call Causes Panic Responses From PublicThis polarizing election has elicited passionate responses from the American public.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsJoe Biden Believes He's "On Track To Win This Election," Remains OptimisticThe Democratic nominee gave a speech to his supporters where he seemed positive with the outcome and stated that he wants to make sure every vote is counted.By Erika Marie