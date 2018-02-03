2018 super bowl
- EntertainmentSuper Bowl 2018: The Best CommercialsCatch up on some of the 2018 Super Bowl's most memorable commercials.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicHip-Hop Reacts To Philadelphia Eagles 2018 Super Bowl VictoryRappers celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles' big victory. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSuper Bowl Sunday Becomes "Janet Jackson Appreciation Day" On TwitterFans are celebrating Janet's career after she confirmed she will not perform alongside Justin Timberlake.By Trevor Smith
- MusicWatch Jennifer Lopez Pay Tribute To Prince At Super Bowl PartyNo hologram necessary.By Trevor Smith
- MusicJustin Timberlake Super Bowl Halftime Show Reportedly Includes Prince HologramThe late singer will have a presence at the event in his hometown of Minneapolis, says TMZ.By Trevor Smith