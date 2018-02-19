1400
- NewsTrippie Redd Delivers Mellow Vibes On "Topanga"Trippie Redd is officially gearing up to drop "A Love Letter For You 3."By Aron A.
- MusicQuavo & Trippie Redd Post Up In The Studio With A Lot Of CashTrippie has enough cash in his hands to buy a house.By Alex Zidel
- NewsYG, Trippie Redd & Mozzy Join Chris King On "Bool"Chris King recruits Trippie Redd, YG & Mozzy for "Bool."By Aron A.
- NewsTrippie Redd Comes Through With "UKA UKA"Trippie Redd will shoot you down for 1400 kills on "UKA UKA."By Alex Zidel