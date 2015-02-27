140 bars
- Original Content140 Bars: Tweets Of The Week (Aug 8 - 14)Our weekly roundup of Rap Twitter.By Patrick Lyons
- Original Content140 Bars: Tweets Of The Week (Aug 1 - 7)The best tweets of the week.By Patrick Lyons
- Original Content140 Bars: Top Tweets Of The Week (July 25 - 31)The top tweets of this crazy week.By Patrick Lyons
- Original Content140 Bars: Top Tweets Of The Week (July 18 - 24)The best tweets of the week.By Patrick Lyons
- Original Content140 Bars: Top Tweets Of The Week (July 11 - 17)Here are the best tweets of the week.By Patrick Lyons
- Original Content140 Bars: Top Tweets Of the Week (July 4 - 10)The best tweets of the week.By Patrick Lyons
- Original Content140 Bars: Tweets Of The Week (June 27 - July 3)Funny and/or noteworthy tweets from the past week. By Patrick Lyons
- Original Content140 Bars: Tweets Of The Week (June 20 - 26)A batch of the finest tweets from rappers this week.By Patrick Lyons
- Original Content140 Bars: Tweets Of The Week (June 13 - 19)Here are the week's best tweets.By Patrick Lyons
- Original Content140 Bars: Tweets Of The Week (June 6 - 12)The best tweets of the entire week.By Patrick Lyons
- Original Content140 Bars: Tweets Of The Week (May 30 - June 5)The top tweets of the week.By Patrick Lyons
- Original Content140 Bars: Tweets Of The Week (May 23 - 29)The best tweets of the week.By Patrick Lyons
- Original Content140 Bars: Tweets Of The Week (May 16 - 22)All the best tweets of the week.By Patrick Lyons
- Original Content140 Bars Or Less: Tweets Of The Week (May 9 - 15)All the tweets fit to print.By Patrick Lyons
- Original Content140 Bars Or Less: Tweets Of The Week (April 25 - May 1)The top tweets of the week. By Patrick Lyons
- Original Content140 Bars Or Less: Tweets Of The Week (April 11 - April 17)Tweets of the week keep rolling into the middle of April.By Patrick Lyons
- Original Content140 Bars Or Less: Tweets Of The Week (April 4 - April 10)The best tweets of the week.By Patrick Lyons
- Original Content140 Bars Or Less: Tweets Of The Week (March 28 - April 3)A look at the funniest, most entertaining, and outrageous tweets from some of the biggest names in hip hop.By Patrick Lyons
- Original Content140 Bars Or Less: Tweets Of The Week (March 13)A look at the funniest, most entertaining, and outrageous tweets from some of the biggest names in hip hop.By Brian Josephs
- Original Content140 Bars Or Less: Tweets Of The Week (February 27)A look at the funniest, most entertaining, and outrageous tweets from some of the biggest names in hip hop.
By Brian Josephs