1011
- MusicU.K. Drill Rappers Uploading Videos To PornHub After Being Censored On YouTubeU.K. drill groups have resorted to uploading their music videos onto PornHub.ByAlex Zidel21.5K Views
- MusicUK Drill Group 1011 Banned From Making Music By London CourtsLondon Police get their ban against 1011.ByMatthew Parizot3.8K Views
- MusicLondon Police Apply For Court Order To Ban U.K. Rap Group From Making MusicLondon's war on it's burgeoning drill scene continues to escalate.ByMatthew Parizot1.9K Views
- MusicYouTube Deletes Dozens Of U.K. Drill Rap Videos At Police's RequestYouTube assists police in putting an end to an emerging genre of rap music. ByMatthew Parizot3.6K Views