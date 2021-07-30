100 Greatest Music Videos
Music
Beyoncé Earns No. 1 Spot On Greatest Music Videos Of All Time With "Formation"
"Rolling Stone" shared their 100 Greatest Music Videos list and Bey took the top spot as some believed it should have gone to Michael Jackson's "Thriller."
By
Erika Marie
Jul 30, 2021
