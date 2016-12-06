10-day
- Original ContentThe Pitfalls Of Positivity: On Chance The Rapper & The Marketing Of JoyWhen did the public start turning on Chance the Rapper?By Noah C
- MixtapesChance The Rapper Showed Us His Potential With "10 Day""Acid Rap" and "10 Day" are now available on all streaming platforms.By Alexander Cole
- MusicChance The Rapper's "Acid Rap" & "10 Days" Is Finally Coming To Streaming ServicesChance The Rapper's pre-order for his new album as well as tour dates are set to launch tonight at midnight.By Aron A.
- NewsEvery Chance The Rapper Ad-Lib Compiled Into One Video"Chance the Rapper's Favorite Noises" is a must-watch.By Danny Schwartz