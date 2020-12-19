Tadoe Is Back With His New Tape "No Guts No Glory"

Long before artists like Pop Smoke and Headie One came into the fold, it was Chief Keef and the GBE boys who introduced the unique sound of drill into the world. And without a doubt, it's influence has been more evident in 2020 than it has in the past. However, Chief Keef and Tadoe have teamed up to bring the world back to Chicago with, No Guts No Glory. Tadoe glides over 10 tracks with tales of murder, death, and violence. Chief Keef, however, puts his production skills on focus. As a notable rapper, he's continued to reveal that he's capable of doing just about anything he puts his mind to. On No Guts No Glory, Chief Keef produces all ten tracks, extending his production catalog even bigger.

