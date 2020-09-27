mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

T9ine & Hotboii Combine For Smooth New Single "When We Ball"

Alexander Cole
September 27, 2020 15:25
Image via T9ine

When We Ball
T9ine Feat. Hotboii

T9ine and Hotboii did their thing on "When We Ball."


T9ine and Hotboii are two young artists out of Florida right now, so it would only make sense that the two of them would link up and provide their respective fans with a brand new collaborative track. This is exactly what they did as they recently came through with a track called "When We Ball."

The track begins with a smooth guitar sample that loops in the background over some trap-like drums. Meanwhile, the 18-year-old T9ine opens the track with some bars about his upbringing and how it isn't always easy to win where he's from. Hotboii comes through and matches that energy with a verse near the middle of the song.

Give this song a spin and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

See I come from the trenches, no hope in winning
If you show them love they gonna go against you
I've been put out so long let me live a little
I say I'm on top, they say in the middle

T9ine
T9ine Hotboii when we ball new song new music
