T9ine & Hotboii Combine For Smooth New Single "When We Ball"

T9ine and Hotboii are two young artists out of Florida right now, so it would only make sense that the two of them would link up and provide their respective fans with a brand new collaborative track. This is exactly what they did as they recently came through with a track called "When We Ball."

The track begins with a smooth guitar sample that loops in the background over some trap-like drums. Meanwhile, the 18-year-old T9ine opens the track with some bars about his upbringing and how it isn't always easy to win where he's from. Hotboii comes through and matches that energy with a verse near the middle of the song.

Give this song a spin and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

See I come from the trenches, no hope in winning

If you show them love they gonna go against you

I've been put out so long let me live a little

I say I'm on top, they say in the middle