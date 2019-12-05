mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

T-Wayne Mix & Matches Designer Drip On "Des Garcons"

Aron A.
December 05, 2019 17:09
Des Garcons
T-Wayne

T-Wayne is back in action.


T-Wayne is back with an anthem for everyone mixing and matching their designer. The rapper came through with his new single, "Des GarCons" this week which clearly takes inspiration from the Japanese clothing brand. The rapper's voice is drenched in auto-tune and he details his drip from head to toe before flexing even further with bars about his luxurious lifestyle. "Got a bad lil' bitch if she do it on my dick, I'mma take her to Neimans/ For the last few years, I've been livin' my dream but I ain't been sleepin'," he raps on the track.

It's been two years since the release of T-Wayne's last project, Forever Rickey. Perhaps his latest song is a promising indication that he has more heat on the way in 2020.

Quotable Lyrics
Yeah, we could fuck but you can't stay
Bust down a backwood on a new tray
Brand new Rollie and the bitch say Dade
Straight from the jungle, squad full of apes

