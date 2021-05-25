T-Pain is widely regarded as one of the most endearing personalities in hip-hop, to the point where he's built up a substantial following on Twitch through his beat-making and gaming endeavors. Now, the autotune innovator is on the verge of launching his new development, a podcast by the name of Nappy Boy Radio, launched in partnership with PodcastOne.

Set to launch on June 4th, Deadline has shared a few details about T-Pizzle's upcoming project. "Too many conversations and interactions I was having with various people kept ending in the same way, with me saying, ‘Damn, we should have recorded that,’ so we decided to do just that and launch the Nappy Boy Radio podcast,” explains T-Pain. “Partnering with PodcastOne, a company that is talent first, was a no-brainer for us.”

Mark Davis/Getty Images

Premiering on June 3rd, Nappy Boy Radio will feature guest appearances from Mike Tyson, Lil Jon, Jazzy Pha, Steve-O, Slim Jxmmi, Peyton List, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, and Joe Seo from Cobra Kai.

PodcastOne President Kit Gray opened up about the new partnership, praising T-Pain as the ideal host. “At PodcastOne, we seek hosts who are charismatic and engaging with something to say that audiences want to hear," he explains. "T-Pain is all that and more. His innate curiosity and interest in the world around him and the people who live in it offers up endless possibilities for show content and we cannot wait to launch Nappy Boy Radio with T-Pain."

Look for T-Pain's new podcast to kick off on June 3rd. Will you be tuning in?

