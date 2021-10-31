Swizz Beatz honored Jay-Z on Instagram, over the weekend, following the rap legend's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night in Ohio. Jay and Swizz have been friends and collaborators for many years.

“This brother gave me a shot at 18 to work with him,” he wrote in the caption of his post. “Since then we’ve made endless anthems plus a Grammy. But also since then my brother became a true Black Rockstar. Congrats on being inducted into the #rocknrollhalloffame. Brooklyn y’all did it. I’m so proud to see this growth and achievement this levels up the entire culture. Congrats Shawn Carter the Great.”

Swizz shared both an old photo of the two legends and a newer picture.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

During the ceremony, Jay gave an impassioned acceptance speech.

“I would watch these guys, and you know they had big rope chains, and they wore leather, and sometimes even the red-black-green medallions, and whatever they wore, everybody would wear the next day,” he reflected. “And I was like, ‘That’s what I want to do. I want to be like those guys.’ And so I set out on my journey, writing at my table — shout out to Dr. Gloria Carter in the house, she bought me the green notebook.”

Check out Swizz's post below.

