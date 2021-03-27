Swagger Rite Drops A Plethora Of Bars On "Weston Rd. Freestyle"

Coming out of Toronto, Swagger Rite has seen plenty of dope artists come before him. While Toronto has a distinct sound, Swagger Rite has molded his very own Toronto wave which contains some elements of drill. It's a great mix that has excited fans and will certainly continue to do so for years to come. Recently, he dropped his new Detour EP and on the track "Weston Rd. Freestyle," Swagger Rite opted to take a page out of the Drake playbook.

With this track, Swagger Rite offers up a bevy of bars and every single line is used up to perfection. From the flow to the beat, the Toronto artist showcases exactly what he can do, and this energy is certainly going to make a lot of fans catch on to his wave.

Let us know what you think of this effort, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Mans shout out the ends never put on

I’m not salty I’m just saying

5PG don’t forget that name

We running the ends Weston Roads where we bang

Can’t shout out the hood without mentioning game