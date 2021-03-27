mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Swagger Rite Drops A Plethora Of Bars On "Weston Rd. Freestyle"

Alexander Cole
March 27, 2021 13:06
122 Views
00
1
Image via Swagger RiteImage via Swagger Rite
Image via Swagger Rite

Weston Rd. Freestyle
Swagger Rite

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Toronto native Swagger Rite just came through with an anthem for the city.


Coming out of Toronto, Swagger Rite has seen plenty of dope artists come before him. While Toronto has a distinct sound, Swagger Rite has molded his very own Toronto wave which contains some elements of drill. It's a great mix that has excited fans and will certainly continue to do so for years to come. Recently, he dropped his new Detour EP and on the track "Weston Rd. Freestyle," Swagger Rite opted to take a page out of the Drake playbook.

With this track, Swagger Rite offers up a bevy of bars and every single line is used up to perfection. From the flow to the beat, the Toronto artist showcases exactly what he can do, and this energy is certainly going to make a lot of fans catch on to his wave. 

Let us know what you think of this effort, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Mans shout out the ends never put on
I’m not salty I’m just saying
5PG don’t forget that name
We running the ends Weston Roads where we bang
Can’t shout out the hood without mentioning game

Swagger Rite
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  1
  122
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Swagger Rite Weston Rd Freestyle new song new music
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Swagger Rite Drops A Plethora Of Bars On "Weston Rd. Freestyle"
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject