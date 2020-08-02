Supreme and Nike have come through with plenty of incredible collaborations over the years, especially when it comes to sneakers. Some of the older shoe collabs go for thousands of dollars on the resale market and are now considered to be collector's items. One of the most popular of these collabs is the Nike Dunk High from the 2003 Fall/Winter collection. For those who don't remember, the shoe had crocodile skin overlays with stars throughout the side panels. The shoe came in three colorways including Varsity Red, University Blue, and College Orange.

According to DropsByJay on Twitter, it seems like Supreme and Jordan Brand have plans to pay homage to this iconic collab. In fact, some renderings have recently surfaced that suggest the collab will feature the three iconic colorways mentioned above, but planted onto an Air Jordan 1, stars and all.

For now, this should be considered as a rumor although DropsByJay has been a trusted source when it comes to this sort of news. Either way, fans have been wondering what a Supreme x Air Jordan 1 collab would look like, and now, you have your answer.

When you take into consideration just how popular the AJ 1, mixed with the fact that it's a Supreme collab that harkens back to a classic collection, there is no denying that these are going to be highly sought after and near impossible to cop.

Stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.