Supreme has shared a new teaser featuring its Spring/Summer 2020 collection that features a hologram of the late Tupac Shakur.

The new clip features the Supreme logo on the hologram's underwear just beneath the iconic "Thug Life" tattoo. The hologram then proceeds to grab a mic to perform 'Pac's "Hail Mary" track.

The hologram in the clip can best be recognized as the same 2-d image that was featured in Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg's healding Coachella set in 2012. It was there that the reincarnation of Pac performed "Hail Mary" and “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted” alongside Snoop. That year, Dre and Snoop teased the possibility of heading on the road with the Tupac hologram. But, the vision was never actualized.

The new collection is slated to include a white t-shirt with a photo of the Supreme-wearing hologram with a reported landing date sometime this week.

The new drop arrives in conjunction with new merch coming from Shakur's estate this month as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of his Me Against The World album. That collection features vinyl copies of Tupac's third studio album, recorded and released while he was still incarcerated, three different graphic T-shirt designs, and a pullover hoodie which all feature the album's tracklist on the back.