Just a couple of nights ago, the Phoenix Suns got their butts kicked by the Dallas Mavericks. They were destroyed at home in a Game 7 and it was pretty embarrassing. Luka Doncic made the Suns look like absolute chumps and it just goes to show that any team can get it even if they finished at the top of the standings.

In the aftermath of this horrible loss, the Suns thought it would be a good idea to go on Twitter and release a whole written statement to their fans. As you can see down below, they were apologetic about the whole thing, noting that they understand there are big expectations for success.

“With greater success and expectation comes deeper disappointment,” the statement read. “That’s natural. Just know we all share in it, and our organization won’t be satisfied until we bring an NBA championship to the Valley. … The only way we get better is together.”

After sharing this post, the Suns were roasted on Twitter. as you can see down below, many stated that the Suns were so bad that they needed to write an essay about it. There were plenty of references to Luka Doncic and it seems like fans are pretty happy with the Suns' very public downfall.

