Sukihana & Saucy Santana Connect On "Food Stamp Hoe"

The reason why you can only laugh at the outrage of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" is that rappers like Sukihana exist. When it comes to sexually-charged bangers, Sukihana has mastered the art and proves it every single time she touches the mic. She did appear in the music video and received a co-sign from Cardi which has put an even bigger spotlight on her name. With each release, she continues to establish herself as a budding force among female MCs.

This week, she returned with a brand new banger alongside Sauce Santana called, "Food Stamp Hoe." It's an upbeat record that is very much on-brand for Suki as she details her affinity for money and sex. Sauce Santana holds down the second verse, using charism and attitude to weave through the high-energy production.

Quotable Lyrics

Ratchet bussa diddy

Got all of these n***as wishing

Fucked them in Miami

Made him buy me some new titties