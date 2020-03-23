Nike and Stussy are two legendary brands when it comes to the world of streetwear. While Nike is a sportswear brand, there is no denying that they have a stranglehold on streetwear culture thanks to collaborations with big brands like Supreme and Off-White. Nike has also been known to collab with Stussy and that is exactly what they are doing on the Air Zoom Spiridon Caged 2 which is set to release in two colorways later this week.

These two colorways are "Pure Platinum/Black-White" and "Fossil/Black/Fossil." Both models can be seen below and as you can see, they both take on the dad shoe aesthetic that has gained in popularity over the last little while. Either of these two models will certainly pop when worn with your spring outfits. Not to mention, the Air Zoom midsole will make these pretty comfortable when you're out and about.

Both pairs will be dropping on Friday, March 27th for $160 USD. Let us know in the comments below how you feel about the collab and whether or not you plan on copping either colorway. If you're a Stussy fan, these are going to be hard to pass up.

[Via]

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike