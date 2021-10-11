mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Stunna 4 Vegas Drops Off "38 Freestyle"

Aron A.
October 11, 2021 15:05
239 Views
12
3
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

38 Freestyle
Stunna 4 Vegas

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Stunna 4 Vegas shares his latest track.


DaBaby and the Billion Dollar Baby conglomerate are still keeping their foot on the pedal, despite a few setbacks over the past few months. Stunna 4 Vegas, specifically, has steadily delivered new music over the past few months with new freestyle videos. The rapper came through this past weekend with the release of "38 Freestyle." Young Cutta delivers a hard-hitting instrumental as Stunna 4 Vegas' animated flow cuts through with menacing bars with quick-wit.

Stunna has delivered a handful of actual singles since the release of 2020's Welcome To 4 Vegas which featured DaBaby, Ola Runt, Murda Beatz, and Toosii. Perhaps, the release of his latest freestyle could be an indication that a new project is in the pipeline before 2021 comes to an end.

Check out "38 Freestyle" below.

Quotable Lyrics
She give me chills when I think about all this shit
Aye, my dog just got hit, I want to spark some shit
I almost lost my mom when I got that call 'n shit
Make me wanna pick up my iron and get in that car and shit


Stunna 4 Vegas
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  2
  3
  239
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Stunna 4 Vegas
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Stunna 4 Vegas Drops Off "38 Freestyle"
12
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject