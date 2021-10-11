Stunna 4 Vegas Drops Off "38 Freestyle"

DaBaby and the Billion Dollar Baby conglomerate are still keeping their foot on the pedal, despite a few setbacks over the past few months. Stunna 4 Vegas, specifically, has steadily delivered new music over the past few months with new freestyle videos. The rapper came through this past weekend with the release of "38 Freestyle." Young Cutta delivers a hard-hitting instrumental as Stunna 4 Vegas' animated flow cuts through with menacing bars with quick-wit.

Stunna has delivered a handful of actual singles since the release of 2020's Welcome To 4 Vegas which featured DaBaby, Ola Runt, Murda Beatz, and Toosii. Perhaps, the release of his latest freestyle could be an indication that a new project is in the pipeline before 2021 comes to an end.

Check out "38 Freestyle" below.

Quotable Lyrics

She give me chills when I think about all this shit

Aye, my dog just got hit, I want to spark some shit

I almost lost my mom when I got that call 'n shit

Make me wanna pick up my iron and get in that car and shit





