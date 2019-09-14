Stream SOB x RBE's New Track "Sensei"

SOB x RBE came through with a characteristic bay area banger this week. “Sensei,” is more than just a good track to vibe to. It’s got impressive lyricism, energetic performances, and a beat that doesn’t venture too far from the group's previous work; producer X-Slaps comes off as a master of an “if it ain't broke, don’t fix it” mentality.

The second verse is the most memorable of the entire song. As the top commenter on YouTube puts it, “that verse was cold.” Without a hook, bringing cold verses is a crucial element. If not for the lyrical performance the crew brings, the track wouldn’t stand a chance.

SOB x RBE’s last project, Family Not a Group, dropped earlier this year, but after releasing the third single since then, it seems like the group might have more work on the way before 2019 is over. Stream their newest single, “Sensei,” below.

Quotable Lyrics:

5'10", but stand tall like I'm 6'8"

Turn her to a super freak, like I'm Rick James

And baby lethal with that head like she got six brains

Big body hoggin' all the freeway, I'm in six lanes