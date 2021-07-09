Stream Rejjie Snow's Cinematic "Baw Baw Black Sheep"

Irish rapper Rejjie Snow enlists the help of contemporary and late legends of the music industry for his sophomore album, Baw Baw Black Sheep. His alternative take on hip-hop, with eccentric drum patterns and charismatic flows, sets the perfect backdrop for what Baw Baw Black Sheep is trying to be: an unofficial musical compliment to the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. No joke, this was Snow's vision for the album- but if there was a genre made up of unofficial movie soundtracks that were also concept albums, Baw Baw Black Sheep would take the top spot.

On the theme of the album, Snow states: “I always loved Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. I watch it all the time. I thought of Baw Baw Black Sheep like a soundtrack to it. I put the movie on with my album, and they synced up perfectly. I tried to tap into all of these feelings. The music is really colorful, and the lyrics are often happy, because that was my state of mind.”

The production on Snow's tracks is heavenly. Snow seems to always pop up out of nowhere into groovy jazz beats, which have just enough going on to set the perfect vibe while not getting in Snow's way. Elegant vocal samples also drive some of the tracks, which fit great into the mix. Snow's flows are effortless and his voice is almost soothing in its relaxed delivery.

Notable features include the late MF DOOM on "Cookie Chips", who delivers hard in to a pleasant boom-bap beat. Snow's unexaggerated singing on the hook bleeds perfectly into a goosebump-inducing beat switch.

With Rejjie Snow's perfect mix of jazz-rap and understated lyrical ability, Baw Baw Black Sheep is sure to bury itself in your ear these summer months. Check it out below.

Tracklist:

1. Grateful

2. Obrigado

3. Cookie Chips (ft. MF DOOM & Cam O’bi)

4. Cookie Chips Interlude

5. Mirrors (ft. Snoh Aalegra & Cam O’bi)

6. Relax (ft. Cam O’bi & grouptherapy.)

7. Relax Interlude

8. Oreos

9. Skip To My Lou

10. On and On

12. Star in the Making

13. Shooting Star

14. Outro (I Just Wanna Be Me)