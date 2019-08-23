Stream G Perico's "Ten-Eight" Project

After hitting us with the song “Big Raccs” a couple weeks ago, rising South Central rapper G Perico decides to come though today and share the rest of his Ten-Eight project.

The follow up to last year’s Guess What EP contains 11 tracks in total and features guest appearances from Sonny Digital, Bucho, and AZ Chike. Speaking on the project, G Perico said:

“I named this project Ten Eight because 108th is pretty much the essence of G Perico,” he told Complex. “What I represent now came from days and nights of being right here, fighting right here. I’ve been shot right here. The police have come in and kicked in doors. This is all during the time that I was trying to become a successful musician, philosopher, entrepreneur, forward-thinker. This is where I did my first project, around the side. We built a studio right here. That’s where I did Tha Innerprize. I was on bail, down the street hustling. There were shootings every day, it was crackin’. This is where the vision came about and we started cultivating it into something.”

“I would say that Ten Eight is an introduction to more commercial street shit,” he continued. “It’s just to keep the street bouncing. I love it when motherfuckers pull up banging my shit. From me starting until now, I kind of understand what they like. Ten Eight is pretty much that. You’re going to be able to party to it and take something from it. My previous shit is just straight gangster. This is some shit you can vibe and party to.

Out now, stream the project in its entirety via any one of the streaming platforms. What’s your favorite track?