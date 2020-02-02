Stream Closed Sessions' Latest Compilation Album "Our Latest Compilation"

Chicago label Closed Sessions has released a new compilation album, aptly titled Our Latest Compilation, which features the likes of Kemba, Open Mike Eagle, Dave B and more. Boathouse produced the entire project.

Ajani Jones is one of the labels' newer acts and released his debut album, Dragonfly, in 2019. He explained to Block Club Chicago the impact Closed Sessions has had on his career: “They helped me by showing me the ropes in the industry, and how it works, and what it really takes to garner the attention that you’re seeking. Before I just kept putting music out because that’s what I love to do, but I think I became a lot more aware of what my music does and what effect it can have on people.”

Los Angeles-based rapper Open Mike Eagle may be the biggest name on the project. He kicks off Our Latest Compilation with the intro track "Whiskey and Push-Ups."

Stream Our Latest Compilation below.