Azealia Banks/Russell Crowe incident
- MusicAzealia Banks Plans To Sue Russell Crowe With Help From GoFundMe Campaign"...it’s time that ALL these perpetrators get reprimanded so they STOP this violent behavior!!"By Zaynab
- NewsD.A. Drops Azealia Banks' Charges Against Russell CroweThe LA district attorney drops Banks' battery report filed against Russell Crowe.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsAzealia Banks Fires Back At "Cornball" RZABanks doubles down on her side of the story after RZA sides with Russell Crowe.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsRZA Refutes Azealia Banks' Claim That Russell Crowe Attacked Her"I saw her behave as an obnoxious erratic individual."By Trevor Smith
- NewsAzealia Banks Backs Out Of Deal With RZA Over Russell Crowe IncidentBanks isn't getting her record deal after all.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsAzealia Banks Reportedly Files Battery Report Against Russell CroweBanks goes to the police following confrontation with Crowe.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsRussell Crowe Reportedly Kicks Azealia Banks Out Of His Hotel SuiteShe was there with RZA, with whom she recently signed.By Danny Schwartz