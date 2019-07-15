StockX is celebrating the summertime shopping season with a special promotion that will give some lucky consumers the chance to win exclusive prizes. Among the items up for grabs is the limited edition Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Lundmark Reflective, as well as the Supreme x Buju Banton t-shirt collection (white, black, grey), a Metallic Silver G-Shock and an Off-White Double Pouch Bag.

To enter to win any of those prizes, all you need to do is spend a minimum of $50 and use the code "SUMMER2019" when purchasing an item through StockX. The amount of entries you earn will be directly related to the items purchased.

For example:

Trades of $50-$99 = 1 entry

Trades of $100-$250 = 2 entries

Trades of $251-$500 = 3 entries

Trades of $501-$1000 = 5 entries

Trades of $1001-$5000 = 10 entries

Trades over $5000 = 20 entries

The promotion, available to consumers in the U.S., UK, France, Germany and Italy, kicks off at 12pm EDT on Monday, July 15 and will remain open until July 16 at 11:59pm EDT. Click here to learn more on StockX.

Check out images of the exclusive prizes below.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Lundmark Reflective/StockX

Supreme x Buju Banton/StockX

Metallic Silver G-Shock/StockX

Off-White Double Pouch Bag/StockX