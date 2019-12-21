If there's one match that professional wrestling fans would watch, regardless of how old and battered the participants are, it's Sting vs Undertaker. The two legends have never stepped in the ring together and as the years go on it only becomes more likely that this dream match will go down as one of professional wrestling's greatest "what ifs."

And the fans aren't the only ones who still think about what could have been. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, Sting explained that he "could get in condition" to compete again if the WWE lined up an Undertaker bout at Wrestlemania.

Says Sting, “If there was a ’Taker situation at WrestleMania, I would listen to that phone call. I could get in condition and I could pull it off.” Despite his dreams of one last match against The Deadman, Sting admits that he doesn't think it'll ever come to fruition. “I think my career is done. I still think about the ‘Taker situation every year, but I don’t think it’s going to happen,” he says.

The Icon first joined WWE in 2014, which led fans to believe the Sting-Taker bout might finally be realized, but WWE never capitalized on the opportunity, and instead pit Sting against Triple H at Wrestlemania 31. Sting, 60, last wrestled against Seth Rollins at the 2015 Night of Champions PPV, during which he suffered a neck injury.

Although Sting and Undertaker are both seemingly interested in giving the fans what they want, it looks like this "WWE Reimagined" video package is the closest we'll ever get.