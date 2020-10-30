Steve Nash garnered a ton of attention back in early September when he was hired to become the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. This was considered to be a controversial hire at the time considering Nash comes into the gig with no prior coaching experience. Regardless, fans are excited to see what Nash can do, and his coaching staff continues to look more and more promising.

A prime example of this came today as the Nets announced they would be adding Ime Udoka and Mike D'Antoni to the coaching roster. Of course, D'Antoni and Nash were a player-coach duo in Phoenix, and their relationship continued for a brief stint in Los Angeles. Now, Nash is expressing his joy to have D'Antoni back by his side.

“We’ve assembled an experienced staff of high-character individuals with varied backgrounds, both on and off the court, that will help create a solid foundation for me and our players,” Nash said. “When I set out to build this staff, I wanted to put together a committed group that would connect with our players and help put them in the best position to succeed as a team. With coaching and playing experience at the highest level and a deep background in player development, I’m confident that we’ve put the right people in place to lead us forward.”

With the season beginning a few months from now, Nash will have a short time to meet with his coaches, and devise a plan for the team, moving forward. Based on the basketball minds at play here, it's clear the Nets will be an offensive juggernaut.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images