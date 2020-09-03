Steve Nash was hired to be the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets which is a move that has surprised a lot of people. Of course, this is because Nash has absolutely no coaching experience. He is certainly a great mind when it comes to the game of basketball but people are rightfully skeptical about whether or not he is prepared to coach a team with high expectations. The Nets have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on their team which obviously makes his job easier, however, that still doesn't change his lack of experience.

Today on First Take, Stephen A. Smith spoke about the bizarre hiring and how it is a case of "White Privilege. Smith made sure to note that he thinks Nash is a great guy and that he has no problems with him as a person. However, Smith believes a black candidate with zero experience would be given the same benefit of the doubt. Smith also said that it's weird that Ty Lue or Jacques Vaughn were passed up despite being great candidates.

These comments from Smith may be considered controversial to some although it's well-documented that black head coaches have struggled at times to get the same looks as their white counterparts. This is especially true in football where very few black head coaches are present throughout the NFL.

