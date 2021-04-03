Kevin Durant missed all of last season with an Achilles injury and in 2021, he was poised to come back and have an MVP-worthy season. While his campaign mostly started out positively, he has now been facing a whole new injury to his hamstring. In fact, Durant has been out of the lineup for over a month, and Nets fans have been concerned about his progress. Recently, there was a report that said Durant would be back sooner rather than later, and now, Steve Nash is confirming the news.

According to reporter Alex Schiffer, Durant could be back in the Nets lineup as soon as Monday, when the team takes on the New York Knicks. That's a huge matchup for the Nets, and having Durant on the court would prove to be a massive development.

Nash did issue a caveat, however, noting that it was not a done deal for KD and that there are still some hurdles to get over before he makes his way back into the lineup. Regardless, these words seem to indicate that a comeback is on the horizon, which should prove to be huge news for all of you Nets fans out there.

Stay tuned for more basketball news as we will be sure to bring it to you.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images