Kevin Durant and Michael Rapaport were the subjects of Twitter scrutiny this past week after the latter leaked a DM conversation between the two. As you can tell, the two were going at each other pretty hard and Durant was using some extremely fiery language that might be considered offensive to some people. While most were upset with Rapaport leaking the information in the first place, others were disappointed that KD had to resort to such infantile name-calling.

Since the exchange was leaked, the NBA has been looking into the ordeal and according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, KD has officially been fined $50,000. This is a very small amount considering Durant's salary although it is still significant enough to make him think a bit more before using that language. Although, Durant had apologized earlier in the week.

"I'm sorry that people seen that language I used," Durant said. "That's not really what I want people to see and hear from me, but hopefully I can move past it and get back out on the floor."

These DMs have been a horrendous look for KD and Michael Rapaport and at this point, we imagine both men would rather just forget it. So far, no one has been a winner.

Elsa/Getty Images