Travis Scott's "Cactus Jack" Air Jordan 1 collab and Virgil Abloh's Off-White 1s are among the most highly coveted sneakers on the market right now, with resale prices ranging from $1,000 to more than $5,000. Given the extraordinary hype around these sneakers, Steve Madden is looking to cash in - and they've copied both designs for a pair of ridiculous rip offs.

On one hand, you have a "Mocha Brown" colorway that is a clear copycat of the Catcus Jack AJ1, while the other style opts for a classic "Chicago" theme. Both of the kicks, priced at $140.95, recently surfaced on stevemadden.com, but they're mysteriously no longer listed on the site.

Of course, Steve Madden isn't the only brand that has stolen some of Nike's most popular designs. The Swoosh recently filed a lawsuit against Skechers, accusing them of "Skecherizing" the VaporMax and Air Max 270 silhouettes.

It's unknown if Nike has already hit Steve Madden with a cease & desist, but you can check out all angles of the Cactus Jack and Off-White rip offs below.

