Steve Kerr is one of the best coaches in the NBA and if you ask Swaggy P, he's also a great blunt roller. With that aside, it's interesting to note that Kerr was able to lead the Golden State Warriors to five straight NBA Finals and even got the team to win three championships. That's an impressive resume that would certainly be a dream for any NBA coach. Having said that, some people thought his accomplishments would never be seen. For instance, after having gone to four NBA Finals in five seasons, Shaq said another coach would never be able to do such a thing. He even went and said that if a coach was able to do that, he would kiss their feet with cheese on it.

Kerr ended up seeing this clip and hit up Shaq on Twitter who felt some serious shame about his horrible prediction. Shaq could be found in the replies where he said: "I guess I’ll c u in fear factor, and make sure it’s kraft cheese lol."

Considering how gross this would be, we're sure Kerr will spare Shaq the trouble. Let's be honest, no one actually wants to see this happen. Although, it is pretty funny to see Shaq get something completely wrong in such embarrassing fashion. It's what makes his analysis on TNT so interesting.