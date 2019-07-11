Nick Young was one of the more outspoken players in the NBA during his time in the league and while he wasn't exactly a top tier player, he knew how to bring attention to himself. During the 2017-2018 season, Swaggy P got to play for the Golden State Warriors and even win a championship with the team. Young got to experience first hand what it's like to play with one of the best dynasties of all-time and got to know a lot about his head coach, Steve Kerr.

In just half a decade with the Warriors, Kerr has made it to five straight NBA Finals and has notched three Titles. During an appearance on The Damon Bruce Show, Young claimed that Kerr is much more than a great coach thanks to his extra-curricular abilities. "Probably Steve Kerr," Young replied when asked who rolls the best blunts in the league.

Young wasn't looking to tattle on any of his teammates so he decided to mention Kerr instead of a fellow player. Had he taken players into account, his answer probably would have been different, although his Kerr answer remains surprising.

Kerr has been known to be a players coach over the years and is always standing up for the rights of those he feels are marginalized. It's clear that his progressive values go beyond just race relations.

[Via]