Steve Kerr is one of the best coaches in the entire NBA as he has won three NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors. At this point in his career, Kerr doesn't have that much left to accomplish, however, there are still a few things that he wants to do before he ultimately retires. One of those bucket list goals was to coach the United States National team. He was able do be an assistant this year in Tokyo, and now, he has been promoted.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Kerr will be replacing Gregg Popovich as head coach moving forward, and he will now get to show off his coaching skills during the upcoming World Cup, as well as the Paris Games in 2024.

This is a huge deal for Team USA, as they will go from one legendary head coach, to another. Some felt as though Popovich was not the right coach last time around, however, he still ended up leading the team to a Gold Medal. With Kerr at the helm, the team will be looking to go in a more contemporary direction, as Kerr knows all about how to win in today's game.

It remains to be seen how Kerr will do in this role, however, if his time with the Warriors is any indication, the upcoming versions of Team USA are destined for some greatness.