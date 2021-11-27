Throughout his career in basketball, Steve Kerr has been around a lot of legends. Of course, Kerr got to play with Michael Jordan during the second-leg of the Chicago Bulls' three-peat from 1996-1998. Kerr won three NBA titles during that time and he got to play alongside the greatest player to ever grace the court.

Now, as a head coach, Kerr has the greatest shooter of all time in Steph Curry at his disposal. As the head coach of the Golden State Warriors, Kerr has picked up another three titles, and he is well aware of the kind of talents he has played with.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Unfortunately for Kerr, he was met with an impossible question recently as a fan asked him on video who he would choose between MJ and Steph. In the hilarious video which can be found down below, Kerr was not feeling the question and he ruthlessly dodged it as he knew what was going to happen if he gave a real answer. Kerr even asked if the video was for Twitter specifically, which just goes to show that Kerr knew he was being led into a trap.

Of course, the real answer here is Michael Jordan, although if you're Kerr, you don't want create a rift between yourself and your franchise superstar.