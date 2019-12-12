After five seasons of utter dominance, the Golden State Warriors have quickly become one of the worst teams in the NBA. Most of this has to do with Klay Thompson and Steph Curry being injured although it's still fairly jarring to see them perform so poorly. Fans around the league have been waiting on their demise for a while and now that it's here, they are quite content with how it has all played out.

Head coach Steve Kerr seems to understand why this demise has happened and is blaming it on their extended NBA Finals run. As Kerr explains, playing in five straight finals is quite the task and that it put a lot of physical strain on their players.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“I made a comment after we lost to Toronto at the end of last year that we should just go on sabbatical for the year, go to Italy and sip wine,” Kerr said via CNN. “It did feel like our guys were just wiped out. I don’t know that anybody can really fathom what it takes physically and emotionally to go to the Finals five straight years. It’s exhausting. These guys put everything on the line for five straight years; just an incredible group, amazing competitive desire.”

For now, it looks like the Warriors have a shot at being a lottery team which means they could end up with a high draft pick next year. If this is the case, the Warriors will probably find themselves back in the playoff hunt as both Steph Curry and Klay Thompson will be back healthy.