Drake's courtside antics have been hilarious to watch over the past few weeks. The rapper's been as animated as possible as he shows love to his hometown and roasts the opposing team. With the Raptors getting ready to face the Golden State Warriors in the finals, it doesn't seem like anyone on the team is really that concerned with whatever antics Drake has up his sleeves.



Steve Kerr apparently looks at the mention of Drake as a solid opportunity to crack a dad joke. During a recent interview, Kerr was asked about Drake's courtside antics that have made headlines across the world. Needless to say, with or without Drake presence, he isn't feeling any sort of pressure. "I'm not worried about Drake," he said. "I called him on his cell phone earlier," he continued, joking at Drake's 2015 single, "Hotline Bling."

"My daughter's rolling her eyes right now. She's like, 'Dad, no more dad jokes,'" he joked.

Draymond Green was recently asked about Drake's courtside antics before the Raptors beat the Bucks on Sunday. Clearly, he isn't feeling a type of way either, mainly because he knows when it comes down to it, Drake is a better rapper than he is a basketball player.

Following Raptors' Game 3 win against the Bucks in the Eastern Conference, Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer called out Drake for essentially being too involved in the game. "I don't know how much he's on the court. It sounds like you guys are saying a lot [...] There's certainly no place for fans—or whatever exactly is what Drake is for the Raptors—on the court. There's boundaries and lines for a reason. The league is pretty good about that."