Saturday night, the Toronto Raptor advanced to the first ever NBA finals in franchise history. With a score of 100-94, the team pushed past the Milwaukee Bucks in game six of the Eastern Conference Finals, marking the first time the NBA Finals will ever be played on Canadian soil.

After suffering two consecutive losses to the Bucks at the start of the series, the Raptors took off with four straight wins to bring things to close and shutting off championship hopes for the Bucks, who boast the best record of the regular season.

The Raptors first season began during the 1995-96 year and prior to this year, the only time they'd ever visited the Eastern Conference Finals was in 2016. That year they would lose out to the Cleveland Cavaliers who beat out Golden State for the eventual championship title. This time around, it is the Raptors who will face off with the Warriors.

Naturally Kawhi Leonard led the team with 27 points, 17 rebounds and 7 assists while Kyle Lowry added on 17 points, 5 rebounds and 8 assists. Off the court, we all knew who truly shined at any given moment as Drake assumed his hyphenated positon of player, coach, mentor, and cheerleader all at once.