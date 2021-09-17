Kawhi Leonard instantly turned the Los Angeles Clippers into title contenders a couple of years ago and now that he is with the team for four more years, there is no doubt that the Clippers will continue to be one of the best teams in the league for years to come. Last season, the Clippers made it to the Western Conference Finals which was the first time in franchise history that they were able to accomplish such a thing. It was a huge deal for the team, although it came at the cost of Leonard's health as he suffered an ACL injury.

After receiving surgery, Leonard is now going to be out of the lineup for the better part of a year and there is no guarantee that he will be back in time for next season. In a new report from USA Today, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer spoke about the Leonard situation, noting that everything is in the hands of the doctors.

“Nobody knows at this stage,” Ballmer said. “Nobody knows. It’s possible. For sure, it’s possible. But it will depend on what the doctors say and what Kawhi says.”

Paul George played lights out for the Clippers in Kawhi's absence during the postseason, and he will now have to do it all over again over the course of an 82-game season. With that in mind, this is going to be a harsh season for the Clippers who have to contend with an increasingly brutal Western Conference.

