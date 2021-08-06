Kawhi Leonard is one of the best players in the entire NBA and whenever he is healthy, he is a dominant force out on the court. The Clippers were in the midst of a huge playoff run this year when Leonard ended up going down with an ACL injury that is now being operated on. It is believed that Kawhi could miss the majority of next season, which does not bode well for the Clippers, moving forward.

At the start of free agency, Leonard opted not to use his $36 million player option, thus making him a free agent. Leonard knows he can get more from the Clippers if he renegotiates, and now, it looks like Leonard and the Clippers are nearing a new deal.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, Leonard will be re-signing with the Clippers although there is no word on how much the contract is worth and for how long it will last. When Kawhi came to L.A., his purpose was to come home, which means it would have been weird for him to go elsewhere. At the end of the day, the Clippers are still contenders and Kawhi wants to build something special in his hometown.

