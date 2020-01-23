Former NBA star Stephon Marbury is the subject of a Kevin Durant-produced documentary titled, "A Kid From Coney Island," which will have a limited theatrical release in March.

The film, which contains interviews with Stephen A. Smith, Cam'Ron, and Fat Joe, will document the rise, fall and redemption of the former Brooklyn high school basketball prodigy. Check out the first trailer in the video embedded below.

The film was directed by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah, and produced by Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman.

Kleiman tells PEOPLE, “I think all of us as consumers and viewers always want to see that heroic story and that redemption story. I don’t think people really understood how low it got and what great heights [Stephon] reached. What he achieved in China — on the opposite side of the world — was incredible and mind-blowing. I can’t even imagine another story like this in any sport, ever.”

Over the course of his 13-year NBA career, which includes time spent in Minnesota, New Jersey, Phoenix, New York and Boston, Marbury averaged 19.3 points, 7.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game. In China, Marbury won three CBA championships with the Ducks and was the 2015 CBA Finals MVP, which led the franchise to erect a Marbury statue outside of their arena.