Stephen A. Smith is easily the most recognizable face in sports media as he is featured on pretty well every single ESPN broadcast. The man has his very own show on Disney Plus, he is the main host of First Take, and he even has his own Sportscenter that is featured before NBA broadcasts. Needless to say, ESPN is giving Smith a lot to do and he seems more than happy to take on all of the responsibilities that come with being the face of the network.

Over the last few years, there have been various reports about how much Smith makes. Early indicators said he was making $8 million per year, however, a new report from the New York Post states different. In fact, Smith is making $12 million per years thanks to his production contract.

Mitchell Leff/BIG3/Getty Images

Per New York Post:

"Smith’s contract is for $12 million per year, according to sources. As The Post previously reported, Smith’s personal salary is $8 million a year — which is correct — but he also has a $4 million-per-year production contract.



That makes the total compensation of the contract that he signed in late 2019 a five-year, $60 million deal."

There are numerous ESPN personalities who make millions of dollars, however, Smith seems to be one of the highest-paid people on the network. After all, he is one of the hardest working guys out there and when you have him participating in almost every show, you better pay the man.

Rachel Luna/Getty Images

