Over the last few days, there has been a ton of talk surrounding Ben Simmons and whether or not he will find himself on a new team next season. After a horrendous playoff campaign with the Philadelphia 76ers, there are some real questions being asked right now and most pundits believe Simmons will be on a new team. Yesterday, a report came out saying that the 76ers would not be trading Simmons and that they would prefer to help him work on his game.

Today on First Take, Stephen A. Smith had a bit of a different story as he spoke about this supposed meeting between Simmons, Rich Paul, and the Sixers. Smith notes that if a team offers a solid package, they will most certainly consider it and that as of right now, the Golden State Warriors are looking to make a big push for Simmons.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Simmons on the Warriors would be an interesting proposition when you consider how Steph Curry and Klay Thompson would cancel out Simmons' inability to shoot. However, the Warriors would need to give up a lot to get him, and it remains to be seen what that potential trade package would look like.

There is still a lot that needs to happen before Simmons is traded, so it's important to take Smith's report lightly, at least for now. With that being said, stay tuned to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest updates from the NBA world.