Kwame Brown has been in the news quite a bit over the past couple of weeks thanks to his feuds with Charlamagne Tha God, Matt Barnes, Stephen Jackson, and, of course, Stephen A. Smith. Brown is tired of the constant slander that surrounds his name and it is easy to see why. He has been disparaged his whole career and he is fed up of everyone giving him a hard time.

Recently, Smith noted that he wouldn't be responding to Kwame as he is entitled to feel however he wants. However, Smith has since gone back on that pledge, and now, he is slandering him into oblivion. On Smith's Disney Plus show Stephen A's World, he decided to react to a lowlight reel of Brown, which shows him making numerous gaffes out on the court. A lot of the plays are embarrassing, and Smith sticks the knife in the wound throughout the entire process.

Smith didn't seem to care about the repercussions of such a segment, although perhaps he will be made privy to said repercussions in the coming days. By repercussions, of course, we mean one of Brown's signature Instagram rants, where he goes after those who roast him. We're sure he wasn't a fan of this segment and it wouldn't be surprising if he were to let those feelings be known.

Despite all of this, Smith has never been scared to voice his opinion, and this was yet another example of this.

Kevin C. Cox/BIG3/Getty Images