Charlamagne Tha God opened up a can of worms when he shared some words for former NBA star Kwame Brown. It turned into a scathing rant on IG live where Brown issued a warning of sorts to the radio host before bringing up Charlamagne's rape case. While this topic has been previously been discussed on The Breakfast Club, Funk Flex took it a step further on his radio show this weekend.

While it's no secret that Charlamagne Tha God and Funk Flex have their own issues with each other, the Hot 97 DJ used Kwame's recent rant to go in-depth on these allegations against Charlamagne. It began on Friday night when Flex reposted Kwame's rant, hinting that he would have more in store on his show.

The explosive episode of Flex's show included audio of a woman accusing Charlamagne of drugging and sexually assaulting her teenage daughter Jessica Reid in 2001. "If he was going to be a friend to us, he came to us and said, 'Don't worry. Nothing's going to happen to her and I'll be sure that she'll be safe.' He eluded us to believe and trust in him and then he turns around and violates my daughter by raping and drugging her then he gets away with it," the woman is heard saying while crying.



"17 years later, because he continues to make mockery about it; joke and laugh about it. Like, it doesn't even matter to him," said the woman said.

These allegations were brought back up in 2018, launching a petition to remove Charlamagne from The Breakfast Club. It was Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams's ex-husband, who hinted that Flex would have these audiotapes to play on his show. TheShadeRoom also obtained audio of Hunter seemingly bragging about orchestrating Charlamagne's smear campaign over the allegations.



Following the investigation into the allegations, officials concluded that Charlamagne Tha God's DNA wasn't found in Reid's rape kit. He was eventually cleared of sexual assault charges but pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor for the alcohol that was at the party where Reid claimed she was assaulted.

Funk Flex commented underneath TheShadeRoom's post with a flurry of laughing crying emojis, writing, "Cease and desist."