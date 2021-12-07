This year has not been too kind to the Los Angeles Lakers, who came into the season as favorites to go all the way. With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, you think this team would be one of the best in the league. Instead, they are 12-12 and are only seventh in the Western Conference. It is a pretty sad state of affairs for the team, and fans are looking for answers.

When it comes to the analysts out there, the Lakers are looking like a bit of a joke, especially with the Warriors playing top-notch basketball. Stephen A. Smith is one such person who is disappointed in the Lakers, as he took to First Take today with a bit of a wild hot take. As you can see in the clip below, Smith believes the Lakers are on their way to becoming irrelevant.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"Ain't no way in hell [the Lakers] are winning the championship! ... The Los Angeles Lakers might not make it out the first round!" Smith said. This is certainly some hyperbole, especially when you consider how the Lakers are one of the most historic franchises in the NBA. Even when they are playing terribly, they will always be a part of the overall NBA discourse.

Regardless, Smith does make a good point in terms of what this team can accomplish, moving forward. They have not been particularly consistent and if they don't get better soon, they could wind up with yet another poor matchup in the playoffs.