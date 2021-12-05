Los Angeles Lakers fans complain more about officiating in the NBA than any other fanbase, according to a new study from Betonline.ag. The site found that Laker fans post the highest number of tweets complaining about referees.

The study concludes that the top five teams with fanbases who complain the most are the Lakers, Knicks, Nets, Bulls, and Warriors respectively.

“I think Anthony Davis getting zero free throw attempts is a little bit mind-boggling,” Lakers head coach Frank Vogel recently told reporters. “And it’s something we’ve been communicating to the league about.”



Brandon Bell / Getty Images

It's unclear how the study was conducted, but it's likely the results were determined by measuring the total number of tweets posted during a particular time period. If this is the case, it'd be important to note that the Lakers and Knicks have two of the biggest fanbases in the sport.

The Lakers are in the midst of a disappointing season, currently sitting at 12-12 on the year.

The team's success could pick up with the return of star LeBron James, who recently missed time while in the league's health and safety protocol.

Check out the full results of the study below.

