After striking out in free agency, the New York Knicks have come under fire for being a poorly run organization that consistently disappoints its loyal fan base. One of the biggest critics of the team is ESPN's Stephen A. Smith who has had quite a few choice words for the team and owner James Dolan. In the past, videos have circulated of Smith shooting the ball around and surprisingly, he's actually quite good. Of course, this has led the internet to joke about the idea of Smith joining the Knicks. Well, Twitter user @Shady00018 tried to make that a reality when he posted a video of Smith playing for the Knicks in NBA 2K19.

Throughout the video, you can see Smith pulling off a variety of moves including highlight reel dunks and even some three-point shots. A remix of some of Stephen A's best rants can be heard playing in the background which makes the video even funnier. The First Take host can be seen wearing the number 99 and even dunks over LeBron James.

At this point, Smith might be the team's only hope as it was revealed that the Knicks past up a meeting with Kawhi Leonard due to logistics. It's a tough time to be a Knicks fan.