After striking out in free agency, the New York Knicks have come under fire for being a poorly run organization that consistently disappoints its loyal fan base. One of the biggest critics of the team is ESPN's Stephen A. Smith who has had quite a few choice words for the team and owner James Dolan. In the past, videos have circulated of Smith shooting the ball around and surprisingly, he's actually quite good. Of course, this has led the internet to joke about the idea of Smith joining the Knicks. Well, Twitter user @Shady00018 tried to make that a reality when he posted a video of Smith playing for the Knicks in NBA 2K19.